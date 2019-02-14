Scotty McCreery Racks Up Second Chart-topper with “This Is It”

And how sweet is it that one of country music’s own — the matchless Kacey Musgraves — took home the biggest prize of all — album of the year for Golden Hour? Were it not so unseemly and perilous, we’d turn handsprings in her honor.
OK, let’s get back to Earth. And what could be earthier than Luke Combs holding the high ground on the Billboard country albums chart for another week with This One’s for You?
Let’s fling some confetti, as well, for Scotty McCreery who now sits atop the country airplay rankings with his second No. 1 single, “This Is It.” That song made it to the summit in its 37th week on the charts.