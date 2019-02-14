Liddy Clark’s Hopeful Message for Parkland Survivors

Any new artist who has the courage to write about subjects that are difficult to express in music will stand out in any genre.
Rising artist Liddy Clark has that bravery and the storytelling acumen to address subjects that are difficult to express with an honest perspective that’s needed in today’s country music.
In a time when society moves on from mass casualty too quickly, Clark gives a message of hope to survivors of the school shooting at Parkland, Fla.’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in her new video “Shot Down (Stand Up).” Today (Feb. 14) marks the first anniversary a gunman opened fire in one of the freshman buildings, killing 17 students and staff and wounding 17 others.
Rife with symbolism, the piece was filmed at Los Angeles’ Alhambra High School by directors Brad Wong and Laura Malatos. The 17 missed messages represent the lives lost in the shooting. At the end of the video, there are 18 missed messages representing the cycle of violence that continues without meaningful change.
The date on the cellphone is Nov. 9 to honor the birthday of Peter Wang, the heroic 15-year-old and junior ROTC cadet who was last seen alive holding the door for fellow students on the day of the shooting. His brave actions saved 10 to 20 lives that day.