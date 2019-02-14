Liddy Clark’s Hopeful Message for Parkland Survivors

</noscript> </div>

CMT.com: When you were writing it, did you think about the future of the song; that it could be part of a bigger conversation to bring on meaningful change?

Clark: For this song, I wanted to make sure that it was positively looking forward and being hopeful for change in supporting the whole movement that had come out of this. People are more willing to talk about it now, and I think that’s a great thing. The first step to solving a problem is admitting there’s a problem, and the next step is to talk about it and get everybody’s opinions out in the open.

Survivor Aalayah Eastmond was at Bonnaroo last year with another victim from the Santa Fe school shooting. They both thought that society and their classmates move on too quickly from these traumatic experiences. Do you think that’s the case in today’s culture?

Definitely. There was media all over Parkland in the weeks following the shooting. Now it’s just eerie and creepy driving by the school and talking to people who still go there. Honestly, the whole thing kind of bothers me, which would bother anybody. But it’s sad because these kids have to go through this, be bombarded by media and then get completely abandoned.

What do you hope this song does for Parkland survivors?

I feel like this song is a hopeful message for survivors that all their efforts to get the word out, to get people to start talking about this, to make real change in our country, it’s not wasted. It’s really doing something, and it’s become a movement. I’m really proud of everything that’s been happening since then.

This is a courageous statement to be making. How do you tap into that courageous creativity? Is that a challenge for you as a songwriter?

I don’t think it’s that courageous. This is everything I’ve been keeping inside of me since it happened. Honestly, when I started writing this song, I knew I had to put it out on paper. I just wrote pages and pages for about 30 minutes straight in my notebook, and you can look back and see the tears I was crying on these pages because it was so heartbreaking to have to get into it again and relive in that mindset. But I just really hope this brings peace for people who have gone through something like this or it brings some kind of hope. I just want to spread positivity throughout this movement.

Clark has an upcoming EP in the works that’s slated for a summer release.