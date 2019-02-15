Hot 20: Kacey Musgraves and Women’s Domination at 2019 Grammys

New Episode Has Everything You Didn’t See on TV Airing Feb. 16-17 at 9 a.m. ET

If there is one takeaway from the 61st annual Grammy awards, it’s that women crushed it.

Kacey Musgraves and Childish Gambino led overall winners with four wins each. Musgraves took home the night’s top honor for album of the year for Golden Hour while other multiple nominees included Brandi Carlile, Lady Gaga, H.E.R., Tori Kelly and Lauren Daigle. Dua Lipa won best new artist, and Dolly Parton was honored as the MusiCares’ person of the year. Cardi B was the first woman to win best rap album as a solo artist for Invasion of Privacy.

Backstage and on the red carpet, the main topic of conversation was how well women were represented from top to bottom at the 2019 Grammys.

Backstage and on the red carpet, the main topic of conversation was how well women were represented from top to bottom at the 2019 Grammys. Check out more of what was said on women's domination at the Grammys in the winners' backstage comments below.

Kacey Musgraves Dan MacMedan/Getty Images “Women have a really necessary perspective to art, to music and it’s really nice to see that getting a chance to be included. I think it takes two to tango. It takes women having the balls to put out art that might not always be liked by everyone, but it also takes people on the other side of that to reach out and give those things a chance to be heard or seen.” Brandi Carlile lberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy “I’m a kid from the ‘90s. From Lilith Fair, and those women were dominating those platforms. They were dominating those amphitheaters and stages. They were getting record deals. They were becoming record executives themselves. They completely controlled the airwaves on the radio, and to watch that backslide over the last 20 years has been heartbreaking. Tonight gives me hope as a mother of two young daughters.” Dua Lipa Dan MacMedan/Getty Images “Being in the new artist category, and to have so many female artists nominated is a big change. It’s the change we hope to see for many years to come. It’s a big difference from the previous years, and I feel so grateful to have been part of the nominations when they came out on Dec. 7 … They’re artists that I love and admire, and I was so honored to share that moment with them.” H.E.R. Dan MacMedan/Getty Images “So many women were nominated alongside each other, and I love that camaraderie. That’s what we need. We need more women to support other women. At the end of the day, it’s not a competition. There’s a place for everybody’s voice to be heard, and we all represent all different types of women, all different shapes and sizes, and different voices and different messages to spread. I’m proud of that.”