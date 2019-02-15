Dierks Bentley’s Seven Peaks Festival Returns

</noscript> </div>

Other artists who were part of the inaugural event included Miranda Lambert, Brothers Osborne, Elle King, Lanco, Del McCoury, Sam Bush, the Cadillac Three, Dan + Shay, Lucie Silvas and Kiefer Sutherland.

Bentley’s Burning Man tour continues this weekend with shows in California and Nevada (Feb. 15-16). A hometown show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena is set for Feb. 22.