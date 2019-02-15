Music Dierks Bentley’s Seven Peaks Festival Returns Three-Day Event Runs Aug. 30-Sept. 1 in Buena Vista, Co. by Lauren Tingle 21m ago Dierks Bentley announced on Friday (Feb. 15) his Seven Peaks Festival will return for a second year to Buena Vista, Co. on Labor Day weekend. The inaugural event was held in Aug. 2018 with performances by Clint Black, Sawyer Brown, Terri Clark, David Lee Murphy and Hot Country Knights (Bentley’s alter-ego throwback band). Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> The second annual event runs Aug. 30-Sept. 1. But further details on tickets and the lineup will be announced in the coming weeks. A pre-sale code is available by signing up for the festival’s newsletter through the event’s website. Additional outdoor adventures available include ATV, kayak and zip line tours, as well as a happy hour raft trip. Other artists who were part of the inaugural event included Miranda Lambert, Brothers Osborne, Elle King, Lanco, Del McCoury, Sam Bush, the Cadillac Three, Dan + Shay, Lucie Silvas and Kiefer Sutherland. Bentley’s Burning Man tour continues this weekend with shows in California and Nevada (Feb. 15-16). A hometown show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena is set for Feb. 22. Lauren Tingle Lauren Tingle is a Tennessean and storyteller who eats music for breakfast, lunch and dinner. When she’s not writing or rocking out, she enjoys yoga and getting lost in the great outdoors.