Dierks Bentley’s Seven Peaks Festival Returns

Three-Day Event Runs Aug. 30-Sept. 1 in Buena Vista, Co.
Dierks Bentley announced on Friday (Feb. 15) his Seven Peaks Festival will return for a second year to Buena Vista, Co. on Labor Day weekend.

The inaugural event was held in Aug. 2018 with performances by Clint Black, Sawyer Brown, Terri Clark, David Lee Murphy and Hot Country Knights (Bentley’s alter-ego throwback band).

