Best wishes to the happy couple, Miranda Lambert and Brendan Mcloughlin. On Saturday (Feb. 16), Lambert announced they are married.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day,” Lambert, 35, wrote on social media, “I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you, Brendan Mcloughlin, for loving me for … me.”

This is Lambert’s second marriage after her four-year marriage to Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015.