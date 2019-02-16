Music

Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

It was the surprise wedding heard ’round the world. So Miranda Lambert definitely won the internet when she shared the news on Saturday (Feb. 16) that she’d married NYPD police officer Brendan McLoughlin, 27.

But there was love in the air elsewhere, too.

Like for Jake Owen, who had a dream fulfilled when he played the Daytona 500, and even snuck in a picture on the legendary finish line. Thomas Rhett and his wife and daughters tried their hands (and feet and legs and arms and abs) at something resembling yoga. Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard dressed up his daughter Olivia in hearts for a Valentines Day photo shoot. And the band also shared a picture of what the after after after parties really look like. Shania Twain explained the therapeutic benefits of staying connected to her horses. Jon Pardi got to Come On Down. Morgan Evans revealed that he has a bit of bluegrass in him. Kelsea Ballerini determined that there is no right or wrong wardrobe for eating chicken nuggets. Keith Urban continued his bromance with Post Malone. And Jason Aldean’s baby Navy looks just like her brother Memphis who looks just like dad.

Daytona Finish Line Photo by @matthewpaskert

Jesus loves us. #thankful

