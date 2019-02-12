The Grammy Winner Added to Star-Studded Lineup of Hollywood A-listers

Kacey Musgraves To Present at the 91st Academy Awards

Fresh off the heels of her big night at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards, “Album of the Year” winner Kacey Musgraves will be taking the stage again for another star-studded L.A. night.

Musgraves has been added to the list of presenters for the 91st Annual Academy Awards taking place Feb. 24 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, according to Variety.

Stars like Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Daniel Craig, Tina Fey, Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Lopez, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Charlize Theron, Constance Wu, Javier Bardem, Angela Bassett, Chadwick Boseman, Emilia Clarke, Laura Dern, Samuel L. Jackson, Melissa McCarthy, Jason Momoa, Sarah Paulson and many more have already been tapped to present.

Also recently announced for Sunday evening’s telecast are two sure-to-be monumental performances.

One from Adam Lambert and Queen, most likely a celebration of the thrice-nominated film Bohemian Rhapsody, which is up for Best Picture.

Is this the real life?

Is this just fantasy?

We welcome @QueenWillRock and @adamlambert to this year's #Oscars!https://t.co/7uDf42FbjJ — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 18, 2019

The second will come from icon Bette Midler, who revealed on Twitter that she would be the voice delivering the emotional, nominated tune “The Place Where The Lost Things Go” from the film Mary Poppins Returns.

So, (drum roll) Ladies and Gentlemen, I will be chanteusing (that's singing) on the Oscars on Feb 24…the nominated song from "Mary Poppins"…"The Place Where Lost Things Go" …so excited!! — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 17, 2019

The 91st Annual Academy Awards air Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 PM ET/7 CT on ABC.