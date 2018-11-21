It’s Time for Dierks Bentley to Start “Living”

A Promise to Get Out of the Parking Lots

Dierks Bentley isn’t doing enough living? Then what the hell is happening on his Instagram? The only explanation is that after he wrote the song “Living,” he started taking his own advice.

Because it kind of looks like he is doing way more living than most. For example:

Reveling in the joy of a homemade birthday card from his son Knox.

Taking the kids on a ski trip.

Getting up to some shenanigans on the ice.

Perfecting his curling skills.

Finding potty humor in a urinal.

Going on a Costco run.

Devoting a solid day to skiing in Banff:

Having a fireside dinner party.

Climbing a man-made mountain almost all the way.

Finding his place on the Olympic podium.

Watching the Grammys on TV, just like the rest of us:

If you haven’t heard it, “Living” is Bentley’s ode to being simultaneously out on tour but trapped in a parking lot. “The idea for this song started from being on the road and realizing how little ‘living’ we were actually doing out there. Whole days would go by where you never leave the bus,” Bentley said, “and all you would see is the back parking lot of the arena. Going to Walgreens was a big deal.”

Then came the idea that there is a true difference between being alive and living. And so the line “Some days you’re just alive/Some days you’re livin'” was born.

And it sounds like it’s more than just a song for Bentley. It’s his new road map. “This song is certainly about big moments in life and adventure…but it’s more about finding the beauty and that feeling in everyday moments. My goal for 2019 is to get outdoors and seek adventure whenever possible while also being fully present and living in even the ordinary moments,” he said, “whether it be my son’s hockey practice and my girls’ theater performances or sitting around the table having dinner in catering with my band and crew.” Bentley wrote “Living” with Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley and Jon Nite.

The next stop non Bentley’s tour is on Thursday (Feb. 21) in Lexington, Kentucky. But you won’t find him in the Rupp Arena parking lot. Maybe he’ll be checking out Keeneland, touring the Aviation Museum, or sampling the craft bourbon at Bluegrass Distillers.



