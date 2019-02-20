Chris Stapleton and Dan + Shay Lead 2019 ACM Nominees

Stapleton, Dan + Shay and Producer Ian Fitchuk Lead with Six Nominations

Chris Stapleton and Dan + Shay are the most nominated acts heading to the 54th annual ACM Awards in Las Vegas.

Stapleton leads with six nominations in four categories including a nod for the night’s top honor for entertainer of the year. Stapleton is also nominated twice, as both artist and producer, for his album From A Room: Volume 2 in the album of the year category, which he won last year for From A Room: Volume 1. Additionally, he is nominated for song of the year twice, as both artist and songwriter, for “Broken Halos.”

Dan + Shay earned six nominations, including their sixth nod for duo of the year. Additionally, Dan Smyers received three individual nominations as a producer in the album of the year, single of the year and music event of the year categories. He also received an individual nomination as a writer in the song of the year category for “Tequila.”



First-time ACM nominee, Ian Fitchuk received six nominations, including a nod for album of the year with Kacey Musgraves as a producer for Golden Hour. Fitchuk also received five nominations across Studio Recording Award categories, including Bass Player of the Year, Drummer of the Year, Piano/Keyboards Player of the Year, Specialty Instrument(s) Player of the Year and Producer of the Year.

Musgraves follows with five nominations including female artist of the year. Her album of the year nomination for Golden Hour counts twice as she’s both the collection’s producer and principle artist.

Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha follow with four nominations each.

Additionally, Jenee Fleenor is the first-ever woman to get a nomination for specialty instrument player of the year.

This year marks the return of the ACM Artist of the Decade Honor which will be announced in the coming weeks. Only five other honorees have received this award, including Marty Robbins (1969), Loretta Lynn (1979), Alabama (1988), Garth Brooks (1998) and George Strait (2009).

Reba McEntire will host the ACM Awards live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Here is the complete list of nominees:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum

LANCO

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Danielle Bradbery

Lindsay Ell

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Michael Ray

Mitchell Tenpenny

NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

High Valley

LANCO

Runaway June

ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Dan + Shay – Dan + Shay

Producers: Scott Hendricks / Dan Smyers / Matt Dragstrem

Record Label: Warner Music Nashville

Desperate Man – Eric Church

Producers: Jay Joyce / Arturo Buenahora Jr.

Record Label: EMI Records Nashville

From A Room: Volume 2 – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb / Chris Stapleton

Record Label: Mercury Nashville

Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves

Producers: Ian Fitchuk / Daniel Tashian / Kacey Musgraves

Record Label: MCA Nashville

The Mountain – Dierks Bentley

Producers: Ross Copperman / Jon Randall Stewart / Arturo Buenahora Jr.

Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

“Down to the Honky Tonk” – Jake Owen

Producer: Joey Moi

Record Label: Big Loud Records

“Heaven” – Kane Brown

Producer: Dann Huff / Polow Da Don

Record Label: RCA Nashville

“Meant To Be” – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line

Producer: Wilshire for Rock The Soul Ent

Record Label: Warner Bros. Records

“Most People Are Good” – Luke Bryan

Producers: Jeff Stevens / Jody Stevens

Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

Tequila – Dan + Shay

Producers: Scott Hendricks / Dan Smyers

Record Label: Warner Music Nashville

SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

“Break Up In The End” – Cole Swindell

Writers: Jessie Jo Dillon / Chase McGill / Jon Nite

Publishers: EMI April Music Inc. / Nite Writer Music (ASCAP) / Songs of Universal, Inc. / Plum Nelly (BMI) / Big Music Machine (BMI)/ Big Ass Pile Of Dimes Music (BMI)

“Broken Halos” – Chris Stapleton

Writers: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton

Publishers: WB Music Corp./House of Sea Gayle Music, admin. by ClearBox Rights/Spirit Catalog Holdings, S.a.r.l. admin. by Spirit Two Nashville (ASCAP); Straight Six Music (BMI)

“Meant To Be” – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line

Writers: David Garcia, Tyler Hubbard, Joshua Miller, Bebe Rexha

Publishers: BMG Platinum Songs/Kiss Me If You Can Music (BMI) (all rights administered by BMG Rights Management (US) LLC) Big Loud Mountain (BMI) and T Hubb Publishing (BMI). All Rights Administered by Round Hill Works. Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. on behalf of itself and Songs of the Corn and Jack 10 Publishing. Universal Music – Brentwood Benson Publishing (ASCAP) D Soul Music (ASCAP) (adm. at CapitolCMGPublishing.com)

“Space Cowboy” – Kacey Musgraves

Writers: Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves

Publishers: Smack Hits/Smack Songs, admin by Kobalt Music Group ltd. (GMR); Universal Music Works/We Are Creative NBaSmack Hits/Smack Songs, LLC, admin. by Kobalt Music Group Ltd. (GMR); Universal Music Works/We Are Creative Nation/Jake and Mack Music, admin. by Universal Music Works; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp./351 Music (BMI)

“Tequila” – Dan + Shay

Writers: Nicolle Galyon / Jordan Reynolds / Dan Smyers

Publishers: Beats and Banjos (ASCAP), WB Music Corp. (ASCAP), A Girl Named Charlie (BMI) / Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. (BMI) / Buckeye26 (ASCAP) / Jreynmusic (ASCAP)

“Yours” – Russell Dickerson

Writers: Casey Brown / Russell Dickerson / Parker Welling

Publishers: BMG Platinum Songs/Kailey’s Dream / So Essential Tunes / Not Just Another Song Publishing / Hillbilly Science and Research Publishing/Trailerlily Music

VIDEO OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

“Babe” – Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift

Producer: Roger Hunt

Director: Anthony Mandler

“Burn Out” – Midland

Producer: Ben Skipworth

Director: TK McKamy / Cameron Duddy

“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne

Producer: Nate Eggert

Director: Wes Edwards

“Drunk Girl” – Chris Janson

Producer: Ben Skipworth

Director: Jeff Venable

“Shoot Me Straight” – Brothers Osborne

Producer: April Kimbrell

Director: Wes Edwards / Ryan Silver

“Tequila” – Dan + Shay

Producer: Christen Pinkston

Director: Patrick Tracy

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR*(Off Camera Award)

Ross Copperman

Ashley Gorley

Shane McAnally

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne

Producers: Ross Copperman / Jon Randall Stewart / Arturo Buenahora Jr.

Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

“Drowns the Whiskey” – Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert

Producer: Michael Knox

Record Labels: Macon Music, LLC; Broken Bow Records; BBR Music Group; BMG

“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” – David Lee Murphy featuring Kenny Chesney

Producers: Buddy Cannon / Kenny Chesney / David Lee Murphy

Record Label: Reviver Records

“Keeping Score” – Dan + Shay featuring Kelly Clarkson

Producers: Scott Hendricks / Dan Smyers

Record Label: Warner Music Nashville

“Meant To Be” – Bebe Rexha Featuring Florida Georgia Line

Producer: Wilshire for Rock The Soul Ent

Record Label: Warner Bros. Records

INDUSTRY AWARDS:

CASINO OF THE YEAR – SMALL CAPACITY

Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant, OK

Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort – Cherokee, NC

The Joint: Tulsa – Tulsa, OK

Peppermill Reno – Reno, NV

Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort – Mt. Pleasant, MI

CASINO OF THE YEAR – LARGE CAPACITY

Casino Rama – Orillia, ON

Grand Casino Hinckley – Hinckley, MN

Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, CT

Sandia Casino Amphitheater – Albuquerque, NM

WinStar Global Event Center – Thackerville, OK

FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR

Boots & Hearts – Oro-Medonte, ON

Faster Horses – Brooklyn, MI

Stagecoach – Indio, CA

Tortuga Music Festival – Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Windy City Smokeout – Chicago, IL

NIGHTCLUB OF THE YEAR

Dusty Armadillo – Rootstown, OH

Grizzly Rose – Denver, CO

Joe’s on Weed St – Chicago, IL

Joe’s Live – Rosemont, IL

Stoney’s Rockin’ Country – Las Vegas, NV

VENUE OF THE YEAR – SMALL CAPACITY

House of Blues – Anaheim, CA

House of Blues – Boston, MA

Floore’s – Helotes, TX

Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

Surf Ballroom – Clear Lake, IA

VENUE OF THE YEAR – MEDIUM CAPACITY

Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, NH

Ascend Amphitheater – Nashville, TN

The Wharf Amphitheater – Orange Beach, AL

The Anthem – Washington, DC

VENUE OF THE YEAR – LARGE CAPACITY

Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

BOK Center – Tulsa, OK

Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON

PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ

Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center – Noblesville, IN

DON ROMEO TALENT BUYER OF THE YEAR

Todd Boltin – Variety Attractions

Billy Brill – Billy Alan Productions

Gil Cunningham – Neste Event Marketing

Kell Houston – Houston Productions

Nicole More – Wilson Events, Inc.

PROMOTER OF THE YEAR

Brent Fedrizzi – AEG Presents

Stacy Vee – Goldenvoice

Ed Warm – Joe’s Bar

Adam Weiser – AEG Presents

Jason Wright – Live Nation

STUDIO RECORDING AWARDS:

BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Mike Brignardello

JT Cure

Ian Fitchuk

Tony Lucido

Glenn Worf

DRUMMER OF THE YEAR

Matt Chamberlain

Ian Fitchuk

Evan Hutchings

Aaron Sterling

Nir Z

GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Tom Bukovac

Jedd Hughes

Danny Rader

Adam Shoenfeld

Ilya Toshinsky

Derek Wells

PIANO/KEYBOARDS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Dave Cohen

David Dorn

Ian Fitchuk

Tony Harrell

Charlie Judge

Gordon Mote

SPECIALTY INSTRUMENT(S) PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Ian Fitchuk

Jenee Fleenor

Carl Miner

Mickey Raphael

Ilya Toshinsky

STEEL GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Dan Dugmore

Steve Hinson

Mike Johnson

Russ Pahl

Justin Schipper

AUDIO ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

Craig Alvin

Ryan Gore

Jeff Juliano

Vance Powell

F Reid Shippen

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Buddy Cannon

Ian Fitchuk

Dann Huff

Jay Joyce

Michael Knox

ACM RADIO AWARDS: The following previously announced radio awards will be presented during the annual Radio Winners Reception which will be held on Saturday, April 6 in Las Vegas.

NATIONAL ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR (tie within category increased nominees)

Cody Alan CMT After MidNite with Cody Alan

Kix Brooks American Country Countdown

Darren Wilhite and Tim Wall Wilhite & Wall

Lon Helton Country Countdown USA with Lon Helton

Tracy Lawrence Honky Tonkin’ with Tracy Lawrence

Lorianne Crook and Charlie Chase The Crook & Chase Countdown