Reba McEntire Advocates for More Women for Entertainer of the Year

When nominations are announced for any major award show, there are always going to be conflicting opinions over which names made the final categories.

When CBS This Morning’s Gayle King noticed the lack of women among the 2019 ACM Awards’ entertainer of the year nominees, she asked Reba McEntire for her thoughts. McEntire helped announce the nominations on Wednesday’s (Feb. 20) episode and on Facebook.

“It doesn’t make me very happy,” McEntire said of the lack of female representation in the category, “because we’ve got some very talented women who are out there working their butts off … I’m missing my girlfriends on this.”

McEntire, the ACM Awards’ longtime host for 16 years, took home the honor in 1994 and has been nominated nine times in the category since 1986.

The 2019 ACM entertainer category directly mirrors the 2018 CMA entertainer of the year category.

When asked what she thinks artists like Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert bring to country music, McEntire said, “As old as I am and as long as I’ve been in the business, youth, great new songs, a different outlook on the way they do their music and the music they write and choose to sing. I think it’s a breath of fresh air.”

Reba McEntire will host the ACM Awards live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Chris Stapleton and Dan + Shay lead the 2019 nominees with six nods each.

Elsewhere on social media, the ACM nominees were elated by this morning’s news.

