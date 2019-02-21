Jason Aldean Looks Back on Bro-Country’s Pros and Cons

</noscript> </div>

“But I also thought if you listen to the rest of my records, you would see songs that had that subject matter. There were a couple, but there were also a lot of songs that didn’t.”

He added he agreed that the sound they popularized brought in a younger demographic to country music.

“What we were doing not only helped us, but it helped the whole format in general,” he said. “I’ve never recorded a song that I thought was ‘Hey Jude.’ I cut things I think are cool and things I want to go out and play. Hopefully, there’s an audience that likes what I’m doing and will come along for the ride.”

He added that it’s never fair to put artists in creative boxes anyway.

“My whole thing is if you’re going to take a few songs and categorize me as something after listening to a few songs, so be it,” Aldean said. “But if you take the time, and you listen to the whole albums, every song we’ve done, I think you’ll see that your assessment is a little off.”