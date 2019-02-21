Jason Aldean Looks Back on Bro-Country’s Pros and Cons

When New York Magazine music critic Jody Rosen first coined the term “bro-country” in a 2013 article on Florida Georgia Line, there wasn’t much opinion expressed on the phrase from the bros making the music.
Back then, Rosen defined the music popularized by acts like FGL, Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean as, “music by and of the tatted, gym-toned, party-hearty young American white dude.”
In last week’s keynote interview at Nashville’s Country Radio Seminar, Aldean expressed his thoughts on his music being associated with the phrase.