Cherie Oakley Works to Empower Others

Indiana Native Delivers Fierce and Fiery “Work It”
by 16h ago

Holy hairbrush songs, Batman.

Rising artist Cherie Oakley just released the sonic love-child of Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj’s “Bang, Bang” and Christina Aguilera’s “Fighter” for a country audience with her latest original, “Work It.”

The official video directed by Patrick Tohill has Oakley interpreting a woman’s ability to take charge of her life and show that she can handle it throws her way.

