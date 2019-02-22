Cherie Oakley Works to Empower Others

</noscript> </div>

Oakley is from Crawfordsville, Ind., but she grew up touring full-time in evangelism. “I feel like I have quite a few hometowns,” she says.

Upcoming tour dates are in the works. Get to know Oakley in her own words below.

CMT.com: How old were you when you realized music was what you wanted to do for the rest of your life?

Oakley: I began singing the moment I started talking. There was never an epiphany moment for me. It was more of this is what I’ve always known. This is what I’ve always done. I didn’t realize that orchestrating vocal parts for my entire family at eight years old was different or unique. I didn’t know that wanting to sing eight to 10 hours a day instead of anything else as a toddler was different or unique until I was much older. My entire life was a bit different because of it.

Are there any subjects that are difficult to write about or are all subjects fair game?

I find pretty much all subjects to be fair game. I’m in country music — the genre where it’s OK to talk about life and what happens in life.

What has been the best advice you’ve been given in your career so far?

Do it because you love it.

What has been your most interesting side hustle?

I do vocal coaching with established artists.

Are there any artists you’ve always wanted to work with?

Yes, quite a few: Justin Timberlake, Adele, Patti LaBelle, Reba McEntire (I’ve sung on Reba songs, but she was never there.), Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Michael Bublé, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Dolly Parton, Tony Bennett, Gladys Knight, Paul McCartney, Celine Dion, Barbra Streisand, Shania Twain, Faith Hill and Ed Sheeran.