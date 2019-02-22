Jimmie Allen and Abby Anderson Channel Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga

Anyone who can tackle the high notes in Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” has some series pipes.
Jimmie Allen and Abby Anderson nail them all with an ease and professionalism well beyond their years in their new cover of the Grammy-winning song from the Oscar-nominated film, A Star Is Born.
Cooper and Lady Gaga’s Stefani Germanotta will perform the song at the 91st annual Academy Awards, airing live Sunday (Feb. 24) at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Kacey Musgraves will be a presenter during the telecast.