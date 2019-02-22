Jimmie Allen and Abby Anderson Channel Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga

Two Stars Are Born in Their New “Shallow” Cover Ahead of Oscar Night

Anyone who can tackle the high notes in Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” has some series pipes.

Jimmie Allen and Abby Anderson nail them all with an ease and professionalism well beyond their years in their new cover of the Grammy-winning song from the Oscar-nominated film, A Star Is Born.

Cooper and Lady Gaga’s Stefani Germanotta will perform the song at the 91st annual Academy Awards, airing live Sunday (Feb. 24) at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Kacey Musgraves will be a presenter during the telecast.



</noscript> </div>

“A Star is Born was one of my favorites from last year, and the performance of this song in the film really moved me as an artist,” Allen says in a release. “I had chills! Getting to cover ‘Shallow’ with my good friend Abby was such a cool experience. She’s an incredible vocalist, and I’m excited for fans to hear our take on the song.” “I think I speak for everyone when I say that I bawled like a baby during A Star Is Born,” Anderson adds. “The song ‘Shallow’ immediately stood out to me. When Jimmie called and asked if I would sing on this song with him, I was honored. I mean I’m no Lady Gaga, but working on this with Jimmie, who pours his whole heart into a song vocally, was an absolute joy.” Allen is currently supporting his debut album Mercury Lane performing on Kane Brown’s Live Forever Tour. He joins Chris Young’s Raised on Country Tour and Rascal Flatts’ Summer Playlist Tour. Anderson has new music in the works set for a spring release. Festivals on her schedule include engagements at Stagecoach, Tortuga Music Festival, Country Thunder, and Off the Rails Country Music Fest. She will perform her first show overseas as part of the UK’s C2C festival in London on March 8. Lauren Tingle Lauren Tingle is a Tennessean and storyteller who eats music for breakfast, lunch and dinner. When she’s not writing or rocking out, she enjoys yoga and getting lost in the great outdoors. Embedded from www.youtube.com



