Morgan Wallen’s Mullet: Don’t Knock It ‘Til You Rock It

Just go ahead and call Morgan Wallen a trendsetter.

The singer-songwriter’s style has evolved since his emergence onto the scene last year. We remember when Wallen boasts those shiny, shoulder-length locks and leather jackets. But as his artistry has moved forward, so has his look.

And look out, y’all: he’s bringing the mullet back.

CMT Hot 20 Countdown correspondent Marley Sherwood sat down with Wallen and the topic of conversation turned to that one-of-a-kind look that Wallen is putting in the spotlight, at least for now.

“For now, yeah. Cutoff flannel and a mullet,” Wallen told her. “That’s what I’m rolling with. If you see me onstage, that’s what it’s gonna be!” he said with a laugh.

Fans are taking note, too.

“I’m telling you, there are quite a few dudes at my shows that show up in mullets and cutoff flannels,” he said.

And other artists, too, who offer a bit of friendly competition, like Wallen’s buddy Luke Combs.

“He said it was ten years ago, but I didn’t know he had a mullet ever, so that doesn’t count,” Wallen said jokingly.

Boys, boys, calm down, the more mullets the merrier. And if you just can’t bring yourself to make the chop, fear not: there’s a Wallen-mullet merch shirt you can sport without the major commitment of an actual haircut.

We’ll take one in a size medium, please.

Catch the entire chat with Wallen this weekend on a brand-new installment of CMT’s Hot 20 Countdown, which airs Saturdays and Sundays at 9 am ET on CMT.