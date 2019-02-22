Rolling Stones Book Zac Brown Band, Miranda Lambert’s Man Can Dance, New Music

Give us a minute, and we’ll give you five things to know in country music. It’s your new favorite fix for all the latest news headlines in one place. Here’s what you need to know for this week in country music:
-
Zac Brown Band to Join the Rolling Stones in JacksonvilleJason Merritt/Getty Images for CMT
Zac Brown Band is the first and only support act revealed so far for the Rolling Stones’ 2019 No Filter Tour. The Grammy-winning group will open for the iconic band April 24 at Jacksonville, Fla.’s TIAA Bank Field. The No Filter Tour’s initial North American schedule includes 13 stadium shows starting April 20 at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.
-
Tyler and Hayley Hubbard Are Expecting a Son
It’s going to be a boy for expectant parents Tyler and Hayley Hubbard. Ellen DeGeneres staged a surprise gender reveal on Thursday’s (Feb. 21) episode of her talk show for the Florida Georgia Line frontman and his wife, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child.
Miranda Lambert’s New Man Can Dance
Look out, y’all. Miranda Lambert’s new man’s got moves! CMT Radio uncovered some excellent throwback viral footage of Lambert’s husband Brendan McLoughlin doing the “Cupid Shuffle” on the streets of New York City, and his performance is epic.
Then There’s All This New Music
Judah & the Lion and Kacey Musgraves
Judah & the Lion released their new Kacey Musgraves collaboration “pictures.”
Khalid and Kane Brown
Khalid and Kane Brown made a video for their collaboration “Saturday Nights REMIX.”
Maren Morris
Morris released her new song “The Bones” from her upcoming album, GIRL.
Ingrid Andress
Rising artist Andress gives a commanding performance in “Lady Like.”
Brooks & Dunn with Jon Pardi
Brooks & Dunn partners with Pardi for “My Next Broken Heart” from the forthcoming Reboot compilation.
Reba McEntire
McEntire rocks some fiery western swing in “No U In Oklahoma.”
Logan Brill
Brill puts the blame on the one from the night before in her haunting performance in “Walk of Shame.”
Mumford & Sons
Mumford & Sons released its second single “Beloved” from its latest album, Delta.
Thomas Rhett
“LOOK WHAT GOD GAVE HER” everywhere 3/1 @nbcsnl 3/2 pic.twitter.com/mt3IWR7Wid
— Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) February 22, 2019
Rhett gave a taste of “Look What God Gave Her.” He makes his Saturday Night Live debut as a musical guest on March 2. John Mulaney will host.
Ray CharlesHulton Archive/Getty Images
For the first time in history, Ray Charles’ groundbreaking Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music Volumes 1 & 2 is available on streaming platforms.
Rhiannon Giddens, Leyla McCalla, Allison Russell and Amythyst Kiah
Songs of Our Native Daughters, a collaborative effort by Rhiannon Giddens, Leyla McCalla, Allison Russell and Amythyst Kiah, is a new 13-song compilation from Smithsonian Folkways.
