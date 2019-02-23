Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

Carrie Underwood’s oldest son (almost) turned four. And Luke Bryan fished in the rain. Those were just a couple of the highlights from the country artists last weekend.

First, Isaiah: Underwood’s best buddy Ivey Childers made his 4th birthday cake with the theme of his favorite movie — Muppets Most Wanted — decorated with a gigantic 3D Kermit, plus Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, and the Swedish Chef. We’re not sure if all of Kermit was edible, but if so, Isaiah probably called the first piece of frog. His official birthday is on Wednesday (Feb. 27).

Next, Bryan: You could tell from his Instagram story that he was so done with all the rain that’s been plaguing Nashville. So he went ahead and went fishing in the rain. And rain must be a good thing, because Bryan wound up with a huge catch.

Elsewhere on social media, Ryan Hurd offered to buy the world a drink when he was in Chicago on Saturday afternoon. Thomas Rhett dressed up like his 90’s country dad for a Dierks Bentley show. Kacey Musgraves shared her secret for finding the zen in the blessed chaos of her life right now. Tim McGraw was singing Sherman Halsey’s praises. Dierks Bentley found out who his friends were. And a video of Miranda Lambert’s new husband Brendan McLoughlin surfaced. It’s him and a few other New York cops dancing the Cupid Shuffle to the song of the same name — from Cupid’s 2007 Time for a Change album — and it explains everything about how quickly she fell in love.

Hey Chicago, if you can get to Murphy’s between now and 2 I’ll buy you a beer… — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) February 23, 2019

“Find the zen”..a game I play w/ myself in this crazy busy chapter of my life. Full of constant movement/long hours/overstimulation. When I feel stress I try to spot the zen in that moment even if tiny. Maybe it’s the sunshine, the coffee I’m drinking, or even just that I’m alive — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) February 22, 2019

him or worked with him -a gentle soul with a great sense of humor and an eye for light and beauty. There’s not a day that goes by when we don’t miss him. Hey Sherm, Happy Bday we #ThoughtAboutYou — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) February 22, 2019

</noscript> </div> Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. Embedded from www.youtube.com



