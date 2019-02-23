Music

Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

by 12h ago

Carrie Underwood’s oldest son (almost) turned four. And Luke Bryan fished in the rain. Those were just a couple of the highlights from the country artists last weekend.

First, Isaiah: Underwood’s best buddy Ivey Childers made his 4th birthday cake with the theme of his favorite movie — Muppets Most Wanted — decorated with a gigantic 3D Kermit, plus Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, and the Swedish Chef. We’re not sure if all of Kermit was edible, but if so, Isaiah probably called the first piece of frog. His official birthday is on Wednesday (Feb. 27).

Next, Bryan: You could tell from his Instagram story that he was so done with all the rain that’s been plaguing Nashville. So he went ahead and went fishing in the rain. And rain must be a good thing, because Bryan wound up with a huge catch.

Elsewhere on social media, Ryan Hurd offered to buy the world a drink when he was in Chicago on Saturday afternoon. Thomas Rhett dressed up like his 90’s country dad for a Dierks Bentley show. Kacey Musgraves shared her secret for finding the zen in the blessed chaos of her life right now. Tim McGraw was singing Sherman Halsey’s praises. Dierks Bentley found out who his friends were. And a video of Miranda Lambert’s new husband Brendan McLoughlin surfaced. It’s him and a few other New York cops dancing the Cupid Shuffle to the song of the same name — from Cupid’s 2007 Time for a Change album — and it explains everything about how quickly she fell in love.

Bout to get weird in Nashville @dierksbentley

what can I say about these two and this moment here tonight at Bridgestone Arena, other than it’s just good to have pals. Someone like @keithurban, who I sent a text to two days ago that literally started with “I hate myself for even texting this, so please just say no, but I’m playing Bridgestone tomorrow night…..” And @mirandalambert, who who I randomly bumped into yesterday in nashville, who asked about the show and said she and her husband were thinking about coming down. A lot of laughs in the dressing room 20 minutes before my band and I walked on stage, working something up. The best. Heart full of grateful for everyone that made tonight the night that it was, but these two are at the top. #burningmantour #nashville

