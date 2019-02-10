Ashley McBryde Commits to the Future of Women Artists

Ashley McBryde is a girl heading everywhere, this we know as an undeniable, universal truth.

But the story that preceded her rise to country stardom, the one full of skeptics and doubters so masterfully and heartbreakingly captured in the title track of her debut album “Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” serves as a great reminder of the power of the truth and the importance of tenacity.

Because that tenacity is what propels us forward to the blank pages ahead, where we can re-write our story’s next chapter, which is exactly what the Arkansas native did.

Though McBryde’s emergence onto the mainstream country scene has been nothing short of empowering, enlightening, and transformative for women in country music, she doesn’t want too much credit. She only wants to help.

“I’m not a trailblazer or anything. There were doors that were opened for me and I’m happy to be the person over the wall who grabs the next person to pull over the wall,” McBryde told CMT.com at the recent John Prine tribute during Grammy week in L.A.

“I’m happy to be the person in my time to help the next person. To see Brandi Carlile, Maren [Morris,] it makes you proud to be a chick. The music we make right now is really good. It’s always been good but it’s getting recognized this year.”

McBryde did not take home her first Grammy for Best Country Album this year, but she will always boast the nomination and the opportunity for more in the future. She snagged others nods, however, at the upcoming ACM Awards for both New Female Artist and overall Female Artist of the Year.

What a ride she’s on. And what joy to hear she’s taking her peers with her.