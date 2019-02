Introducing two new chart champions: Florida Georgia Line’s intriguingly titled album, Can’t Say I Ain’t Country debuts at No. 1 on Billboard’s country ranking, and Luke Combs’ “Beautiful Crazy” moves up to become the week’s most-played country song.

This is FGL’s fourth chart-topper and Combs’ fifth summit single (which, by the way, took only 16 weeks to achieve rare air). Can’t Say I Ain’t Country bows at No. 4 on The Billboard 200 all-genres list.



It’s a good week for new music, with four new albums and two fresh singles. The albums are the soundtrack for Elvis: The ’68 Comeback Special: The Best Of (No. 9), Ryan Bingham’s American Love Song (No. 12) and Hayes Carll’s What It Is (No. 26).

Returning collections include Elv1s: 30 #1 Hits (No. 20), The Essential Johnny Cash (No. 45) and Eric Church’s Chief (No. 48).

The Elvis activity was likely sparked by the Feb. 17 Elvis All-Star Tribute on NBC that marked the 50th anniversary of the King’s “comeback” special.

Ryan Hurd’s “To A T” (No. 57) and Mitchell Tenpenny’s “Alcohol You Later” (No. 60) are the new songs.

Coming in just behind Can’t Say I Ain’t Country, in this order, are Combs’ This One’s for You, Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour (last week’s No. 1), the eponymous Dan + Shay and Chris Stapleton’s Traveller (now in its 199th week on the charts).

The No. 2 through No. 5 songs are Luke Bryan’s “What Makes You Country,” Scotty McCreery’s “This Is It” (last week’s No. 1), Jason Aldean’s “Girl Like You” and Jordan Davis’ “Take It From Me.”

We don’t want to alarm you, but there’s been an outbreak of “It” songs lately, to wit: “This is It” (McCreery), “Take It From Me” (Davis), “Make It Sweet” (Old Dominion), “Talk You Out of It” (Florida Georgia Line), “Some of It” (Church) “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Home” (Justin Moore) and “How Does It Sound” (Dylan Schneider).

We’ll continue to keep a cautious eye on it.