Garth Brooks Details Vinyl Box Set, Chris Stapleton’s New Album Update, Alabama Gets Honored

Give us a minute, and we’ll give you five things to know in country music. It’s your new favorite fix for all the latest news headlines in one place. Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday (Feb. 26) in country music:
-
Garth Brooks Goes VinylRichard Gabriel Ford/Getty Images
Garth Brooks music will be reissued on a limited-edition vinyl box set. His forthcoming Legacy collection will comprise of five album titles on seven LPs, including Triple Live. Each collection comes with an adjoining six-digit number, CD versions of the albums and bonus tracks. “I love this package; love what it says,” Brooks said on his Facebook series, Inside Studio G. “Vinyl to me just screams, ‘warmth.’” Pre-orders will be available starting Tuesday (Feb. 26) at 7 p.m. ET through the collection’s website.
-
Chris Stapleton Gives a Status Update on New MusicEmbedded from media.mtvnservices.com.
Chris Stapleton fans will have to wait a little longer to hear new music from him. The multi-Grammy winner tells Billboard he can’t give an update on new music because there’s no update to give. “We don’t have anything new necessarily in the can,” he says. “We’ve done a little bit of experimenting, but we don’t have anything concrete. There probably won’t be [an album] this year. There will be a record in the future. I don’t know how near or how distant that future will be.” His last album From A Room: Volume 2 was released in Dec. 2017.
T.J. Martell Foundation Honors Alabama, Kings of LeonFrederick Breedon IV/WireImage
Brad Paisley, Amy Grant, Home Free, Michael McDonald and Old Crow Medicine Show performed at the T.J. Martell Foundation’s 11th annual Nashville Honors Gala in Nashville on Monday (Feb. 25). The event raised nearly $500,000 for the non-profit organization, which supports medical research on finding treatments and cures for cancer. The night’s honorees were Kings of Leon (Spirit of Nashville award), Alabama (Tony Martell Outstanding Entertainment Achievement Award), Sally Williams (Frances Preston Outstanding Music Industry Achievement Award), Dr. Kathryn Edwards (Medical Research Advancement Award) and Sylvia and Al Ganier (Lifetime Humanitarian Award).
Walker McGuire Announce SplitView this post on Instagram
As we posted earlier this week, we regret to inform everyone we’ve decided to end Walker McGuire. We want to thank everyone for their support and for following us on our journey the last five + years. You guys can keep up with both of us at @jordanwalker2 & @mcguirejohn . . **This account will be deleted one week from today**
Walker McGuire is no longer a duo. Jordan Walker and John McGuire announced the dissolution of the act on Tuesday (Feb. 26) via social media, saying, “We regret to inform everyone we’ve decided to end Walker McGuire. We want to thank everyone for their support and for following us on our journey the last five-[plus] years.”
Missing Kacey Musgraves’ Bachelorette Invite
.@KaceyMusgraves’ bachelorette party at Dollywood sounds like the most fun thing we never got invited to… pic.twitter.com/IUNgf7ZRRN
— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 26, 2019
Kacey Musgraves made Entertainment Tonight all kinds of jealous after hearing about the details of her bachelorette party at Dollywood. “It was a hoot,” Musgraves told ET’s Nancy O’Dell. “We all had matching fanny packs and did the log ride and all the things. And it was so much fun.”
-