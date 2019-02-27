Boyz II Men and Brett Young Set for CMT Crossroads

The soundtrack of the millennial generation was dominated by Boyz II Men in the ‘90s, and Brett Young is a card-carrying member of that generation. And both acts are known for their powerful ballads that speak to the heart.

Young and Boyz II Men’s Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman will join forces will on an all new CMT Crossroads, premiering March 27 at 10 p.m. ET.

Young’s music including, hits “Sleep Without You” and “In Case You Didn’t Know” will be uplifted by Boyz II Men’s signature harmonies, and Young will back the beloved R&B group on its various signature hits including “I’ll Make Love to You,” a 13-week No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in 1994.

