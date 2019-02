Boyz II Men and Brett Young Set for CMT Crossroads

The soundtrack of the millennial generation was dominated by Boyz II Men in the ‘90s, and Brett Young is a card-carrying member of that generation. And both acts are known for their powerful ballads that speak to the heart.

Young and Boyz II Men’s Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman will join forces will on an all new CMT Crossroads, premiering March 27 at 10 p.m. ET.

Young’s music including, hits “Sleep Without You” and “In Case You Didn’t Know” will be uplifted by Boyz II Men’s signature harmonies, and Young will back the beloved R&B group on its various signature hits including “I’ll Make Love to You,” a 13-week No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in 1994.



Boyz II Men has the distinction of being the best-selling R&B group of all time, having sold more than 64 million albums worldwide. The group is a four-time Grammy-winning act with nine American Music awards, nine Soul Train awards and three Billboard awards.Most recently, the trio opened for Bruno Mars on the 24K Magic World Tour, and it will be featured in the upcoming comedy, Long Shot (out May 3), starring Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen. The group continues to tour the world with performances scheduled through May 30.

Young is fresh off the release of his sophomore album Ticket to L.A. featuring his fast-rising single, “Here Tonight.” He was ASCAP’s 2018 Country Songwriter-Artist of the Year who has amassed nominations from the CMT, ACM, CMA, Billboard and Teen Choice awards. A previous CMT On Tour headliner, Young will join Kelsea Ballerini’s Miss Me More Tour starting April 11 in Maryland. Festivals on his upcoming tour schedule include engagements at Chicago’s LakeShake and Michigan’s Faster Horses festival.

CMT Crossroads debuted January 13, 2002 with Elvis Costello and Lucinda Williams and has since showcased iconic musical pairings including Alison Krauss and Robert Plant; the Avett Brothers and Randy Travis; Ray Charles and Travis Tritt; Dave Matthews and Emmylou Harris; Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire; Def Leppard and Taylor Swift; Sting and Vince Gill; John Mayer and Keith Urban; Steven Tyler and Carrie Underwood; Stevie Nicks and Lady Antebellum; Katy Perry and Kacey Musgraves; Alicia Keys and Maren Morris; Smokey Robinson and Cam; and Meghan Trainor and Brett Eldredge.