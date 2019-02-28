See Ry Bradley’s Tender and Poignant “Leave You With A Song”

The sparkle and glow of the neon lights in a place like Nashville is enough to make anyone leave their life behind to pursue their dreams.
It’s the journey of a lifetime, the road to fame and fortune, but it certainly isn’t an easy one, a case poignantly made by singer Ry Bradley’s new single “Leave You With a Song,” which takes a heartbreakingly honest look at the road so many aspiring artists and writers walk daily.
“The song was written by my close friend and producer Justin Busch,” Bradley told CMT.com. “He wrote the song about his journey as a songwriter and then played it for me the day after he wrote it.”
“’Leave You With a Song’ spoke so deeply to me about the sacrifices we all make for the things we love: family, country, faith, music, etc. At its core, that’s what this song is all about. I knew right when I heard it that I had to record this song and put my touch on it as an artist.”