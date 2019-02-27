Carrie Underwood Property Going for $1.45m, Garth Brooks’ Artist of the Decade Honor, Mike Fisher’s Hockey Night Out with Isaiah

For $1.45 million, one lucky buyer can live in the palatial spread Underwood and Fisher once called home. They’re selling their Brentwood, Tenn. property Underwood bought in 2007 that includes four bedrooms, four full and two half bathrooms. Off the master bedroom is the most luxurious and glitzy “glam room” ever complete with heated marble floors, a hair and makeup station, a shoe and handbag display area and a wet bar. According to Variety, the couple hasn’t resided in the house since sometime last year after Underwood’s freaky fall in 2017. They have since relocated to a Cape Cod-style mansion on a vast country estate where their nearest neighbor is Wynonna Judd.