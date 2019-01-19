Miranda Lambert: “Nothing Makes Me Happier”

400 People Sign Up to Share Time and Talent with Rescue Efforts

Yes, she’s a newlywed. But that’s not the only thing putting a smile on Miranda Lambert’s face right now.

On Tuesday (Feb. 26), Lambert asked her community of dog lovers asked to commit to volunteering for a day at their local shelter. It was her way of making Giving Tuesday all about the pets. And they came through for her in the biggest way. Nearly 400 people signed up right away.

“We didn’t know if one person or 100 people would rise to the challenge,” Lambert said, “and we’re thrilled by the response of 399 rescue-loving folks who signed on.

“Nothing makes me happier than to see people actively participate in making a positive difference at their local level,” the self-proclaimed #dogmom added.

Lambert also shared the good news this week that three of those local rescue shelters were chosen at random to receive a $1,000 donation on behalf of their volunteers. Morning Meadow Animal Rescue in Fordyce, AR, BARC Humane Society in Palestine, TX, and Dogwood Animal Shelter in Osage Beach, MO.

You can see Lambert doing what she calls the dirty work during her MuttNation’s Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.



</noscript> </div> Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. Embedded from www.youtube.com



