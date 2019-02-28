Jason Aldean: Man About Towns

Pop the champagne and pour. Jason Aldean turns 42 today.

He’s been pumping out hits and drawing big crowds since 2005, and it is in tribute to those achievements that we now lift our glasses.

Maybe it’s because “Hicktown” was his first hit that Aldean returns so regularly to small-town life in his songs. In country music, geography is important. It’s the notion that who you are is where you’re from. Or where you claim to be. Via the songs he’s chosen to record, Aldean tells us he’s not only resided in “Hicktown,” but in “Crazy Town,” “This Nothin’ Town,” “Two Night Town” and “Rearview Town,” as well. Moreover, he asserts that he and his buddies, wherever they’ve lived, have left “Tattoos on This Town.” Many other of his songs allude to modern small-town life even if they don’t attach specific names to the places.

So what are Aldean’s small towns like? Let’s see: