Blake Shelton’s New Music Update, Lindsay Ell Has Surgery, Luke Bryan’s Kids’ Choice Awards Nods

New Blake Shelton Music Due This Spring

Shelton gave a new music update in a new interview with CMT Radio Live with Cody Alan. “I’m hoping by spring we will have some new music out there,” he said. “You always feel the clock ticking.” Shelton added after 16 seasons of The Voice, it’s impossible to not be inspired by his time mentoring talent on Team Blake. “You can’t help it,” he said. “After 16 seasons of doing that show and hearing so much different music and meeting so many different artists and seeing how they do it, of course that eventually manifests itself what I do.” His last album Texoma Shore came out in 2017. The Voice returned this week, and the first contestants to join Team Blake are Gyth Rigdon, Hannah Kay, Kim Cherry and LiLi Joy.