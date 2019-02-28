Blake Shelton’s New Music Update, Lindsay Ell Has Surgery, Luke Bryan’s Kids’ Choice Awards Nods

Give us a minute, and we’ll give you five things to know in country music. It’s your new favorite fix for all the latest news headlines in one place. Here’s what you need to know for Thursday (Feb. 28) in country music:
-
New Blake Shelton Music Due This SpringMichael Loccisano/WireImage
Shelton gave a new music update in a new interview with CMT Radio Live with Cody Alan. “I’m hoping by spring we will have some new music out there,” he said. “You always feel the clock ticking.” Shelton added after 16 seasons of The Voice, it’s impossible to not be inspired by his time mentoring talent on Team Blake. “You can’t help it,” he said. “After 16 seasons of doing that show and hearing so much different music and meeting so many different artists and seeing how they do it, of course that eventually manifests itself what I do.” His last album Texoma Shore came out in 2017. The Voice returned this week, and the first contestants to join Team Blake are Gyth Rigdon, Hannah Kay, Kim Cherry and LiLi Joy.
-
Lindsay Ell’s Doctor Discovers Pre-Cancerous Cells
I don’t have cancer, but the doctor found pre-cancerous cells growing in my body that need to be removed. Sometimes we think we’re fine, but never underestimate the power of a check up. It could save your life. Going in for surgery today. Gonna get this stuff out of my body. pic.twitter.com/HUuZ5ybsb4
— Lindsay Ell (@lindsayell) February 28, 2019
Best wishes for a speedy recovery go out to Lindsay Ell. While she doesn’t have cancer, Ell revealed on Thursday (Feb. 28) she had to have surgery to remove pre-cancerous cells growing in her body. “Sometimes we think we’re fine, but never underestimate the power of a check-up,” she posted on social media. “It could save your life.”
-
Luke Bryan, Kane Brown and More Score Kids’ Choice Awards NominationsJames Devaney/GC Images
Bryan leads country nominees heading to Nickelodeon’s 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards. Bryan’s name is in two categories: favorite male artist and favorite TV judges for American Idol. Kane Brown, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Bebe Rexha and Blake Shelton are among the 2019 nominees, as well. DJ Khaled hosts the KCAs live from Los Angeles on March 23 at 8 p.m. ET.
-
Jake Owen Reveals Greetings From…Jake
Owen’s next album Greetings From…Jake arrives March 29. The “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” singer revealed the album’s postcard-style cover art and release date on Thursday (Feb. 28). The upcoming collection is produced by Owen’s longtime producer Joey Moi, and it will include the ACM-nominated song “Down to the Honkytonk” and “I Was Jack (You Were Diane).”