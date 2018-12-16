Reba Reveals Her Secret To Staying Inspired

The Superstar Talks to CMT Hot 20 Countdown About What Keeps Her Going

For the last forty-plus years, Reba McEntire has been an indomitable force in entertainment.

She’s conquered music, movies, television, the stage, Vegas, and even has her own clothing and home goods lines.

More than once we’ve asked ourselves, “How does she do it?” CMT’s Katie Cook got the answer in a recent chat with Reba for CMT Hot 20 Countdown, where the two talked about what keeps the country icon motivated and inspired.

“Curiosity,” the recent Kennedy Center honoree told Cook.

“When I once in a while think of something and it materializes, it’s just like a gift from God. That idea came to me from a Higher Power. And I feel very blessed and thankful and grateful to get to do and watch it grow and become something from a little seed to a huge tree.”





