Thomas Rhett on Heaven, Haters, Humor

Thomas Rhett’s brand new song “Look What God Gave Her” is not the first time he’s looked to his wife Lauren for inspiration. But I do think it’s the first time he has thought about all the ways he loves her and written all of those emotions into the lyrics.

“I think I played this song 2,000 times in a month after we first wrote it. It makes me want to dance. It makes me want to move,” Thomas Rhett said in a press release. “And to me, the song really is a celebration of how awesome my wife is. I know I’ve done that in the past, but I’ve never really done it in an uptempo way.” He wrote the tune with his father, Rhett Akins, plus Julian Bunetta, John Ryan and J Cash. “I was really glad we were able to nail this one.

“My wife is so beautiful, but at the same time she’s inwardly beautiful, she’s funny, she’s kind, she’s the best mom I know,” he added, “and she’s hilarious. It’s really just about thanking God for the human being He made, and singing it in a fun way.”

