Eli Young Band Announces First Greatest Hits Compilation

Big news, Eli Young Band fans: the group made an exciting announcement yesterday (Feb. 28) while on a tour stop to New York City honoring their home state of Texas.

On March 29, the Texas natives will release their first-ever greatest hits collection, an album titled This Is Eli Young Band (Greatest Hits). The collection boasts a full-scope of EYB’s catalog and kicks off with their current single, the emotional and powerful “Love Ain’t.”

“This is the first time you’ve ever been able to get some of that older music, new music, and the hits all in one place,” shared EYB’s Mike Eli during the Facebook Live revealing the project.

Nearly two decades ago at the University of North Texas, four pals got together to form a band. Now, those four friends are celebrating multiple number ones, Platinum hits, and this incredible milestone.

EYB will perform this weekend (March 2) for the 11th Annual Salute to Texas Independence Day: Pat Green at NYC’s Terminal 5.

This Is Eli Young Band (Greatest Hits) Track Listing:

1. “Love Ain’t” (Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley, Shane McAnally)

2. “Even If It Breaks Your Heart” (Will Hoge, Eric Paslay)

3. “Drunk Last Night” (Laura Veltz, Josh Osborne)

4. “Crazy Girl” (Lee Brice, Liz Rose)

5. “Always The Love Songs” (David Lee Murphy, George Ducas)

6. “Dust” (Jon Jones, James Young, Kyle Jacobs, Josh Osborne)

7. “Saltwater Gospel” (Ross Copperman, Nicolle Galyon, Ashley Gorley)

8. “Guinevere” (Mike Eli, James Young, Scooter Carusoe)

9. “Skin and Bones” (Mike Eli, Phil Barton, Lori McKenna)

10. “When It Rains” (Eli Young Band)

11. “Small Town Kid” (Mike Eli, Chris Thompson)

12. “Highways and Broken Hearts” (Mike Eli, Chris Thompson)

13. “Where Were You” (Luke Dick, Matt Jenkins, Josh Osborne)

14. “Crazy Girl (Acoustic)” (Lee Brice, Liz Rose)

If you haven’t seen this incredibly powerful and inspiring video for EYB’s “Love Ain’t,” take a moment to watch this beautiful story and emotional journey of military veteran and quadruple amputee Taylor Morris recovering with the support of his wife Danielle by his side.



