Kacey Musgraves Performs with CeeLo Green and Paramore’s Hayley Williams Live

There are times when Nashville feels like a never-ending music festival, and this week is one of those weeks.

Local music fans had their choices of Boyz II Men and Brett Young’s CMT Crossroads taping, Fleetwood Mac live at the Bridgestone Arena, Ryan Hurd’s concert at the Exit/In where he sang “To a T” with his wife and surprise guest, Maren Morris, and Kacey Musgraves’ sold-out three-night stand at the Ryman Auditorium that continues tonight (March 1).

Out of all of them, one of the toughest shows to get into is Musgraves’ engagement. But those who were there on Wednesday’s (Feb. 27) opening night, were spoiled rotten with surprise appearances by CeeLo Green and Paramore’s Hayley Williams.

The Gnarls Barkley hit “Crazy” has been a staple in Musgraves’ set for years, and she got to perform the song with Green live for the first time.



Williams and Musgraves also traded lead vocals on Cyndi Lauper's "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun." Who run the world?!@KaceyMusgraves @yelyahwilliams pic.twitter.com/uYWXh2D6ac — Ethan Bailey (@The_EthanBailey) February 28, 2019 The concert moments cap an eventful few weeks for Musgraves after her Grammy sweep, appearance at the Oscars and her return to the Houston Rodeo. Backstage at the Ryman, she was surprised with the 2019 CMA International Artist Achievement Award. The honor recognizes outstanding achievement by an U.S.-based artist who has demonstrated the most significant advocacy and promotion of country music worldwide. She is a veteran of several major overseas music festivals including Japan's Fuji Rock Festival, and her Oh! What a World tour has visited Europe and London's Wembley Arena.




