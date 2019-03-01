Kacey Musgraves Performs with CeeLo Green and Paramore’s Hayley Williams Live

There are times when Nashville feels like a never-ending music festival, and this week is one of those weeks.
Local music fans had their choices of Boyz II Men and Brett Young’s CMT Crossroads taping, Fleetwood Mac live at the Bridgestone Arena, Ryan Hurd’s concert at the Exit/In where he sang “To a T” with his wife and surprise guest, Maren Morris, and Kacey Musgraves’ sold-out three-night stand at the Ryman Auditorium that continues tonight (March 1).
Out of all of them, one of the toughest shows to get into is Musgraves’ engagement. But those who were there on Wednesday’s (Feb. 27) opening night, were spoiled rotten with surprise appearances by CeeLo Green and Paramore’s Hayley Williams.
The Gnarls Barkley hit “Crazy” has been a staple in Musgraves’ set for years, and she got to perform the song with Green live for the first time.