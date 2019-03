Nettles will receive the Human Rights Campaign’s HRC Ally for Equality Award at the 2019 HRC Nashville Dinner. HRC is described as America’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) civil rights organization. Nettles will be honored for her activism through music. In 2018, Sugarland worked with HRC to help raise awareness of the impact of hate speech and the importance of supporting LGBTQ youth. Nettles also included 2018 statistics on LGBTQ teen suicide in her performance of the Patty Griffin song, “Tony.”