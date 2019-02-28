Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

Y’all. Last weekend was packed. We almost don’t even know where to begin.

But let’s start with Saturday night (March 2). When Thomas Rhett joined Saturday Night Live as the musical guest, and did our genre proud. He called the experience unreal and a check mark on his bucket list. He also shared a song — his second one of the night — called “Don’t Threaten Me With A Good Time” which will feature Little Big Town on the record. The band corroborated his story with a tweet of their own.

Then there was Tim McGraw, who was building a fire while he made an announcement about bulls, cows and a rodeo.

And then in a Twitter chat with fans, Maddie & Tae revealed that yes, their album will have collaborations. But no, they’re not telling who with (yet). Jason Aldean had a shout out for his personal tattoo artist, Bubba Irwin. Luke Bryan picked up his 8th — yes, 8th — Rodeo Houston belt buckle. Carrie Underwood reposted a World of Dance clip, when sisters Ellie & Ava wowed the audience with a moving “Cry Pretty” movement. Maren Morris had a Girl Night In with a handful of some of her biggest fans.

Elsewhere, Kacey Musgraves was unintentionally twinning with Hayley Williams at the Ryman. Kelsea Ballerini was thisclose to getting the hell out of Nashville’s rainiest rainy season. Dan + Shay admitted that they were more than okay with their Insta feed becoming all about the kids. Jordan Davis shared some brotherly love for his brother Jacob, since the two have been writing songs together since growing up in Baton Rouge. George Strait wanted to know what your favorite track was from his Always Never The Same album. (Mine is “Write This Down,” btw.) Cassadee Pope was declared her love for all the things happening in the month of March. Dierks Bentley dropped a little dead in Omaha. And Carly Pearce wishes she’d written a letter to her 18-year-old self and her pal Russell Dickerson.

And Garth Brooks, who’d been holding on tight to the Rodeo Houston attendance record, had to hand over the title to Cardi B. Rodeo Houston announced that they had a new record when 75,580 fans paid to get in for her show. Brooks had previously set the highest high on March 18, 2018 with 75,577 people, just three short of Cardi B.

