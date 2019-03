Thomas Rhett’s performance was proverbial fire during his Saturday Night Live debut.

Rhett lit up NBC’s historic Studio 8H as the musical guest of the March 2 episode with the television debut of his newest songs, “Look What God Gave Her” and the super-funky “Don’t Threaten Me with a Good Time.” Rhett accompanied his vocal lead with a rhythmic acoustic guitar on “Look What God Gave Her,” a song co-written with his father, Rhett Akins.



Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Later during the John Mulaney-hosted show, a three-piece horn section backed Rhett’s band on the party anthem “Don’t Threaten Me with a Good Time.” The studio version of the track features Little Big Town, and both songs are the latest releases from Rhett’s upcoming album, Center Point Road (out May 31).Rhett joins a long line of country artists who have performed on SNL, including Jason Aldean, Zac Brown Band, Lady Antebellum, Kacey Musgraves, Chris Stapleton, Blake Shelton, Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Taylor Swift and Keith Urban.