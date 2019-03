Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium brings out the best in every performer who graces its wooden stage. That was indeed the case for Kacey Musgraves when she brought her Oh, What a World tour to the historic venue this week.

The final two nights (March 1-2) featured live collaborations with special guests Brooks & Dunn and opener Natalie Prass and setlists that were heavy on selections from her Grammy-winning album, Golden Hour.



On Friday (March 1) Brooks & Dunn’s Ronnie Dunn and Kix Brooks joined Musgraves for “Neon Moon,” a consistent cover in her show. The two acts re-recorded an updated version for the forthcoming Brooks & Dunn duets album, Reboot.

Prass joined Musgraves onstage on the final night to cover Aretha Franklin’s “Respect.” The concert moments follow Musgraves’ previous Ryman performances with CeeLo Green and Paramore’s Hayley Williams.

Musgraves will return to Nashville to perform at the Loretta Lynn: All-Star Birthday Concert on April 1 at the Bridgestone Arena. Her Oh, What a World tour continues with sold out shows in Texas starting Friday (March 8) in Dallas.