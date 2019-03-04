Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty Tour Adds UK Concerts

Carrie Underwood will take her Cry Pretty tour overseas this summer. Her Cry Pretty Tour UK will hit five cities starting June 28 in Birmingham, England. The Shires, the UK’s best-selling country group, will join her on tour.

Tickets for the UK shows go on sale Thursday (March 7) through Gigs and Tours and Ticketmaster UK. A donation from each ticket sold will be allotted for Danita’s Children, a non-profit organization that provides a safe haven for abandoned and vulnerable children in Haiti.

Underwood has toured the UK several times throughout her career. She is a veteran of the Country to Country festivals, and she made her debut at London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall in 2012.

The North American leg of Underwood’s Cry Pretty Tour 360 with Maddie & Tae and Runaway June starts May 1 in Greensboro, N.C.

Here are the dates for the Cry Pretty Tour UK:

June 28: Birmingham, England (Birmingham Resorts World Arena)

June 30: Cardiff, Wales (Cardiff Motorpoint Arena)

July 2: Glasgow, Scotland (The SSE Hydro)

July 3: Manchester, England (Manchester Arena)

July 4: London, England (Wembley The SSE Arena)