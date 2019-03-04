Luke Bryan, Maren Morris Join Dierks Bentley’s Seven Peaks Festival

Dierks Bentley has filled his second annual Seven Peaks music festival with the top acts in mainstream country, Americana and ‘90s country.
Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Jon Pardi, Mitchell Tenpenny, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Ryan Hurd, Steep Canyon Rangers, the War and Treaty, Tenille Townes and Caylee Hammack will join Bentley for the Labor Day weekend event (Aug. 30-Sept. 1) in Buena Vista, Co. Day one’s Hot Country Night will feature performances by Travis Tritt, Tracy Lawrence, Diamond Rio, Deana Carter and Bentley’s Hot Country Knights.