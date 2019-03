Luke Bryan, Maren Morris Join Dierks Bentley’s Seven Peaks Festival

Dierks Bentley has filled his second annual Seven Peaks music festival with the top acts in mainstream country, Americana and ‘90s country.

Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Jon Pardi, Mitchell Tenpenny, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Ryan Hurd, Steep Canyon Rangers, the War and Treaty, Tenille Townes and Caylee Hammack will join Bentley for the Labor Day weekend event (Aug. 30-Sept. 1) in Buena Vista, Co. Day one’s Hot Country Night will feature performances by Travis Tritt, Tracy Lawrence, Diamond Rio, Deana Carter and Bentley’s Hot Country Knights.



The weekend will offer a series of outdoor activities including the Somewhere on a Beach Party, Late Night at Whiskey Row, ATV tours, inflatable kayaking and whitewater rafting. Tickets go on sale March 15 at 10 a.m. MT via the Seven Peaks’ website

“I am so happy and grateful we get to come back to Buena Vista for the second Seven Peaks Music Festival,” said Dierks Bentley. “And I know I speak for everyone that has worked so hard to make this festival a reality when I say that. Even with the huge success of the first year, no one is taking anything for granted. If anything, we are all working harder than ever to make sure this year meets and exceeds the expectations of our returning ‘Peakers’ and completely blow away our first-time festival-goers.”

