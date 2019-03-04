Clint Black Readies Two 2019 Tours

If you have always loved Clint Black and the music he’s been making for the past three decades, then 2019 is your year. Because not only is Black heading out on the road for his own headlining tour from March through October, he is also joining forces with Trace Adkins for a co-headlining tour from May through August.

The tour schedule looks a little overwhelming, as if every time Black takes a day off from his own tour he will be taking the stage with Adkins. And vice versa. But if anyone can accomplish this, it’s two seasoned country music veterans.

This must just be what comes from years and years of practice.

Black’s decision to hit the road coincides with the 30th anniversary of his Killin’ Time album. So he named the tour Still… Killin’ Time 30th Anniversary Tour. “My songs and especially the songs from Killin’ Time are the glue that connects me to my fans,” Black said. “I’m excited that they’ve been a part of the soundtrack to their lives for so many years.”

