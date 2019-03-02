Luke Bryan’s American Idol Return, Maren Morris Previews GIRL

Give us a minute, and we’ll give you five things to know in country music. It’s your new favorite fix for all the latest news headlines in one place. Here’s what you need to know for Monday (March 4):
Luke Bryan’s Emotional Return to American IdolEmbedded from www.youtube.com.
Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry’s return to American Idol on Sunday (March 3) took an emotional turn during Nick Townsend’s audition. Before performing James Bay’s “Let It Go,” the 23-year-old singer from Tekamah, Neb. dedicated his performance to his late brothers who both committed suicide. Bryan said he felt connected to the rising artist because both of his siblings died unexpectedly. After giving Townsend a golden ticket to advance to the Hollywood rounds, Bryan told Townsend’s family, “You know what you gotta remember? It’s alright to cry good tears. Remember fun happy, fun, good, good days. Enjoy those.”
Jerry Lee Lewis Recovering from StrokeRick Diamond/Getty Images for Skyville
Lewis is expected to make a full recovery after suffering a minor stroke last week. According to the Tennessean, the 83-year-old rocker won’t be canceling any upcoming shows, and his next performance at May’s New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is expected to go on as scheduled. “The Killer looks forward to getting back into the studio soon to record a gospel record and on the road performing live for his fans,” his publicist says. “His family requests privacy at this time. Well wishes and prayers are greatly appreciated.”
Maren Morris Wraps Final GIRL Listening Event
had our final GIRL listening party in Nashville last night. shared some stories + tears. got to fly some of my out of towner fans in and we listened top to bottom to the album which is out in 1 week (holy eff)! thank you to my team for making each party so unique + intimate.
Over the past few months, Morris has been hosting invitation-only listening events worldwide for fans to preview her upcoming album, GIRL, which arrives Friday (March 8). She threw the final preview over the weekend in her adoptive hometown of Nashville, saving the best for last.
Russell Dickerson and Carly Pearce's Finale
Y'all, we dreamt of collaborating together to show every dreamer out there that hard work & inner belief can make dreams happen. To everyone who came out to a show on #thewaybacktour , THANK YOU. I wish I could go back to 10 years ago & tell those 2 kids who shared a show bill what was coming for them…. ❤️
Dickerson and Pearce wrapped the Way Back Tour with a sold-out show in Chicago Sunday (March 3). Highlights will be featured on an upcoming episode CMT Hot 20 Countdown, which airs Saturdays and Sundays at 9 a.m. ET.
Jimmy Fallon and John Rich Did It for the PartyEmbedded from www.youtube.com.
Fallon recalled one memorable night out with John Rich in a True Confessions game with Pete Davidson and John Mulaney on the Tonight Show. He remembers going out for a beer in New York City with Rich and then ending up on a flight to Nashville to party more but not much else.
