CMA Fest: Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett Return

The official lineup for CMA Music Fest 2019 running June 6-9 in downtown Nashville is here.

Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan and Luke Combs are among the artists returning to perform at Nissan Stadium. Performances at the Chevy Riverfront Stage and the Budweiser Forever Country Stage are free and open to the public.

All CMA Fest performers are donating their time to support music education. A portion of the ticket proceeds from the 48th annual event will benefit music programs nationwide through the CMA Foundation. A limited number of four-day passes for the nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium are available through CMA Fest’s website.

Additional stage lineups, Xfinity Fan Fair X activities and more will be announced in the coming weeks. Footage from the four-day event will be taped for an upcoming ABC concert special airing later this summer.

Here are the artists performing at this year’s CMA Fest:

Nissan Stadium Richard Gabriel Ford/Getty Images Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Pistol Annies, Rascal Flatts, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban

Chevy Riverfront Stage Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic A Thousand Horses, Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen, Danielle Bradbery, Lee Brice, Easton Corbin, Jordan Davis, Devin Dawson, Jessie James Decker, Gavin DeGraw, Russell Dickerson, Eli Young Band, Lindsay Ell, Tyler Farr, Gone West, Riley Green, Hunter Hayes, Walker Hayes, High Valley, Home Free, Ryan Hurd, LOCASH, Maddie & Tae, Ashley McBryde, Scotty McCreery, Eric Paslay, Carly Pearce, Cassadee Pope, RaeLynn, Mason Ramsey, Michael Ray, Tyler Rich, Runaway June, Dylan Scott, Granger Smith, Mitchell Tenpenny, Morgan Wallen and Aaron Watson

Budweiser Forever Country Stage Michael Buckner/Getty Images Keith Anderson, Deana Carter, John Carter Cash, Joe Diffie, George Ducas, Charles Esten, Andy Griggs, Halfway to Hazard, Ty Herndon, Honky Tonkin’ with Tracy Lawrence, Little Texas, Lonestar, The Marshall Tucker Band, Kendell Marvel, Neal McCoy, Montgomery Gentry, Lorrie Morgan, The Nelsons, Jerrod Niemann, Jamie O’Neal, The Road Hammers, Ray Scott, Shenandoah, Sister Hazel, Ricky Skaggs, Kiefer Sutherland, Thompson Square, Uncle Kracker, Mark Wills, Rita Wilson and Darryl Worley