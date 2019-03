"Everybody Needs to Experience New Orleans at Least Once"

As Shreveport, La. natives, brothers and rising respective artists Jordan and Jacob Davis know how to do Mardi Gras right. Celebrating is in their blood.

They have observed the month-long festivities annually since childhood and have seen what happens when partiers overdo it. Jordan participated in this year’s revelry as the grand marshal for the 2019 Krewe of Centaur parade. For those celebrating their first Fat Tuesday today (March 5), he has some crucial advice.



“My main piece of advice is everybody needs to experience New Orleans at least once,” he says. “[Mardi Gras] is pretty much a month-long party, so just pace yourself. Try to stay hydrated that’s not alcohol. Have a blast, and catch a bunch of beads. Get a sign — that’s another piece of advice [and] make it a hoop, because if you have somebody on a float, if they have something to throw at, you’re going to get a ton more beads.”

Jordan and Jacob share Jordan’s second hit, “Take From Me,” which is No. 2 this week on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. The two co-wrote the song with Jason Gantt.

Jordan is also nominated for new male artist of the year at the 2019 ACM Awards, which air live from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena April 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Here are more scenes from Mardi Gras 2019:

Trace Adkins Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Jill Goodacre Connick and Harry Connick Jr. Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Mario Lopez Erika Goldring/Getty Images

