Twinnie Says the Raw and Honest Songs Are Her Best

One look at Twinnie’s to-do list, and you know exactly what the artist from northeast England is all about: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Grand Ole Opry, and the Ryman Auditorium. Those are the American venues the country newcomer has on her bucket list, but already, she’s off to a solid start.

To premiere her brand new video for “Better When I’m Drunk,” she answered some of CMT.com’s questions about the path that led her here.

CMT.com: How old were you when you realized music was what you wanted to do for the rest of your life?

Twinnie: My mum said I used to make up songs since I was able to talk, and I can remember starting to write poems when I was very young. Then as soon as I got my toy keyboard, I started turning them into songs.



Tell us about your first Nashville gig.

It was at the Bluebird, where my friend Jon Green brought me up for a song we had written together. It was amazing and really special to sing there for the first time with my one of my best friends. My first set I played as Twinnie, though, was at a Whiskey Jam. That was equally as special. The audience was amazing!



Are there any subjects that are difficult to write about or is everything fair game?

I guess some subjects are easier than others. I think the best material for a songwriter is a subject that you’ve been through personally. I find love songs about heartbreak easy and difficult to write. Easy because you have plenty of material, but it’s upsetting to write if I’m in a place where I’m not quite over it. My best songs tend to be the most raw and honest ones.



What has been the best advice you’ve been given?

My Nan used to say, “Not everyone’s gonna like you and that’s OK, but you’ve got what no one else has. You’re special, you’re Twinnie Lee Moore. There’s not a single person like you on the planet.” I relate what she said to music. She encouraged me, and I think instilled a confidence in me that I have carried throughout my adult life and in my songwriting.



Which artists have you always wanted to work with?

So many. Billy Joel, Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton, Mark Ronson, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Eminem, Drake. The list is endless.



What has been your most interesting side hustle?

I’ve been in the entertainment industry since I was four years old. I’ve always been on stage or in front of a camera. I used to be a backing singer and dancer for other artists. I’ve performed with Pharrell, Robin Thicke, Micheal Buble, Bryan May. And one of my very first jobs was doing musicals in the West End: my favourite part I ever played was Velma (Kelly) in Chicago.



Where did you shoot your new video?

The video was shot in LA at my friend Mark Houston’s bar on Hollywood Boulevard. It’s called No Vacancy. It was such an amazing venue to shoot my first video. The staff was so lovely, and aesthetically it was the perfect fit for our video theme.





