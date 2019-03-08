Top Female Empowerment Anthems for International Women’s Day

Every woman siblings Brittany and Ian Hölljes know and love is the leader of her own life despite the adversity they’ve had to overcome. Inspired by the sexism his sister and bandmate Elizabeth Hopkins experienced in Delta Rae’s rise, Hölljes wanted to give them an anthem that would motivate them to keep pursuing their passions no matter how dirty the business can be. He finished the song with Brittany, and they imply a positive outcome to the #MeToo movement in the bridge. “I’ve just been really inspired by the women in my life,” Hölljes tells CMT.com. “My mom was a gay rights advocate, and we’re in this moment where women are leading the country in showing us how to protest and raise our voices for important causes … and that’s not their profession. They’re having to find extra time in the day in addition to working hard jobs, growing their families, being friends and community members. On top of that, they’re bringing this energy and activism to important issues that further our country.” (LT)