Luke Combs Reigns With Top Country Album and Song

Thomas Rhett’s “What God Gave Her” Is Highest Debuting Song
To absolutely no one’s surprise, Luke Combs runs the table this week, with his This One’s for You returning to the top of Billboard’s country albums chart and his single, “Beautiful Crazy,” holding at No. 1 on the country airplay rankings for the second week in a row.

This One’s for You has so far spent 91 weeks on the albums chart.

