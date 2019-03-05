Luke Combs Reigns With Top Country Album and Song

</noscript> </div>

The seven returning albums are Tim McGraw’s 35 Biggest Hits (No. 16), Johnny Cash’s The Greatest: The Number Ones (No. 38), Ultimate Dolly Parton (No. 44), Alabama’s The American Farewell Tour (No. 47), Jimmie Allen’s Mercury Lane (No. 48), the eponymous Lee Brice (No.49) and Keith Urban’s Ripcord (No. 50).

Occupying the No. 2 through No. 5 album slots, in that order, are Florida Georgia Line’s Can’t Say I Ain’t Country (last week’s No. 1), Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour, the self-titled Dan + Shay and Chris Stapleton’s Traveller.

The remaining Top 5 songs are Jordan Davis’ “Take It From Me,” Scotty McCreery’s “This Is It,” Aldean’s “Girl Like You” and Luke Bryan’s “What Makes You Country.”

For those of you who forage on data about the writers of these hits, it’s worth noting that the insatiable Ashley Gorley has co-writing credits on seven of this week’s Top 60 songs — Bryan’s “What Makes You Country,” Chase Rice’s “Eyes on You,” Eli Young Band’s “Love Ain’t,” Brice’s “Rumor,” Chris Lane’s “I Don’t Know About You,” Janson’s “Good Vibes” and Bentley’s “Living.”

To date, Gorley has scored around 40 No. 1 singles and seems destined for a niche in the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.