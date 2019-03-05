Dan + Shay Crash a Wedding, Justin Moore’s and Steve Earle’s New Albums

Give us a minute, and we’ll give you five things to know in country music. It’s your new favorite fix for all the latest news headlines in one place. Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday (March 5):
Dan + Shay Crash a Disney WeddingEmbedded from player.vimeo.com.
On the heels of kicking off the North American leg of their 2019 tour, Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney and Dan Smyers made a pit-stop at the most magical place on earth to crash a wedding reception. The two showed up to surprise newlyweds Morgan Tilton and John Glennon with an acoustic rendition of their hit, “Speechless,” at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort on Saturday (March 2). They also promised the happy couple tickets to their shows for life.
Luke Perry’s Most Prominent Country RolesKevin Winter/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
Perry, the 52-year-old actor who died on Monday (March 4), rose to fame on the ‘90s drama 90210 and younger generations may recognize him as Archie’s father on Riverdale. But he may be best known to the country community for his role in the 1994 movie, 8 Seconds, which had him playing rodeo champion Lane Frost. Although not a box office smash, it did have a similar impact on country culture in the mid-nineties as Urban Cowboy did in the 1980s. According to the Tennessean, Perry also owned a home in Vanleer, Tenn.
Justin Moore Details Late Nights and LongnecksEmbedded from www.youtube.com.
Moore will release his next album, Late Nights and Longnecks, on April 26. Moore co-wrote every song on the collection, which is being billed as his most traditional album to date. His 2019 tour continues March 10 in Fort Hall, Idaho.
Steve Earle’s Guy TributeErika Goldring/Getty Images
Earle & The Dukes will release the 16-song Guy Clark tribute, GUY on March 29. “Old Friends” featuring Emmylou Harris, Rodney Crowell, Terry Allen, Jerry Jeff Walker, Mickey Raphael, Shawn Camp, Verlon Thompson, Gary Nicholson and photographer Jim McGuire closes the collection. Earle first met Guy Clark after hitchhiking from San Antonio to Nashville in 1974. A few months after his arrival, he found himself taking over for a young Rodney Crowell as bassist in Guy’s band. “No way I could get out of doing this record,” Earle says in a release. “When I get to the other side, I didn’t want to run into Guy having made the TOWNES record and not one about him.”
Ronnie Milsap and Little Big Town’s Performance with Jimmy FallonEmbedded from www.youtube.com.
NBC’s Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon will re-air Millsap’s performance with Little Big Town and Fallon tonight (March 5). Or you can just relive their performance of “Lost in the Fifties” from Milsap’s new album, The Duets, right here.
