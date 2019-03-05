Dan + Shay Crash a Wedding, Justin Moore’s and Steve Earle’s New Albums

Luke Perry’s Most Prominent Country Roles

Perry, the 52-year-old actor who died on Monday (March 4), rose to fame on the ‘90s drama 90210 and younger generations may recognize him as Archie’s father on Riverdale. But he may be best known to the country community for his role in the 1994 movie, 8 Seconds, which had him playing rodeo champion Lane Frost. Although not a box office smash, it did have a similar impact on country culture in the mid-nineties as Urban Cowboy did in the 1980s. According to the Tennessean, Perry also owned a home in Vanleer, Tenn.