Deacon, Scarlett, Gunnar, Juliette and Rayna are heading to the Big White Way.

Lionsgate and producer Scott Delman announced on Tuesday (March 5) that Nashville, which ran for six seasons on ABC, CMT and Hulu, will become a Broadway musical. According to a Lionsgate press release, Delman will serve as the lead producer and has acquired the live theatrical rights. Additional information, including production dates and the complete creative team, is TBA.



Nashville has had a lasting effect on the Tennessee capital. From 2012 to 2018, it dramatized the inner workings of the city’s music scene and followed the lives of fictitious country music superstars, as well as rising artists trying to get ahead in the business.

A 10-time Tony award winner, Delman has produced or co-produced 55 Broadway productions, including the musicals American Idiot, Ragtime, Book of Mormon, Hello, Dolly!, Fun Home, Mean Girls and many more.