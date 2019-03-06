VIDEO: Little Big Town Invites Her to Become an Opry Member

She has wanted this since she was 12 years old.

And last night (March 5), that dream came true for Kelsea Ballerini when Little Big Town joined her on stage at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville and asked her to become the country music club’s newest member.

“I don’t have the right words yet, but @littlebigtown just asked me to become the newest member of the @opry. This has been at the very top of my bucket list since I wrote my first songs at 12 years old,” Ballerini wrote on Insatgram, “and tonight the heart of country music wrapped their arms around me and asked me to be family. In tears over how much this means to me. Thank you thank you thank you.”

It was the way the band asked her, though, that really made Ballerini’s heart melt right there on that coveted Opry stage. She’d joined Little Big Town to perform their “Girl Crush,” and she took the first line of the song: I got a girl crush/Hate to admit it but. Then Karen Fairchild chimed in with, Kelsea Ballerini, will join the Opry?

After the initial shock, Ballerini walks off stage in disbelief. Then she returned for hugs and applause and more tears.

The Opry shared pictures of the big moment on their Instagram as well.