Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Fest Books Alison Krauss, Phil Lesh

As Hayes Carll sings in “Bad Liver and a Broken Heart,” “This line of work no one retires.”
That’s certainly true for Willie Nelson, who at age 85 shows no sign of stopping. Nelson’s ultimate goal in his musical life is to work with as many artists and make music as much as possible.
Nelson’s profound work ethic continues with the return of the second annual Outlaw Music Festival. Artists on the 2019 lineup will perform on various dates, which include an engagement at Milwaukee, Wisc.’s Summerfest on June 27.
Embedded from www.youtube.com.