Women’s History Month at CMT, Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, Maren Morris Tease Highwomen

Give us a minute, and we’ll give you five things to know in country music. It’s your new favorite fix for all the latest news headlines in one place. Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday (March 6):
CMT Celebrates Women’s History MonthEmbedded from media.mtvnservices.com.
CMT’s first Women of Country Wednesday kicked off this morning (March 6) with an hour-long block of music videos by female acts who’ve made a significant impact on the genre. The block runs every Wednesday starting at 8 a.m. ET through March 27 on CMT in observance of Women’s History Month. For International Women’s Day (March 8), CMT Music will feature music videos by female artists all day long, while CMT will have airings of Dolly Parton programming including Dolly & Friends: The Making of a Soundtrack (8 a.m. ET), Steel Magnolias (8 p.m. ET) and Joyful Noise (10:45 p.m. ET). The 2018 CMT Artists of the Year special honoring Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Hillary Scott re-airs overnight at 1:30 a.m. ET (March 9).
Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, Maren Morris Tease Highwomen Project
Remember in January when Shires wasn’t ready to talk details about a super-group involving Carlile and Margo Price? Looks like it’s coming to fruition with Maren Morris. Carlile shared a picture with Morris and Shires on social media Tuesday (March 5) with the caption reading, “Highwomen 💪.” Carlile later marked her commitment to the initiative in permanent ink by Kustom Thrills Tattoo’s Cait Bush.
Old Dominion’s Matt Ramsey Rocks Again in Dave Grohl’s Throne
Old Dominion’s Make It Sweet Tour just inherited a cool piece of rock history. The custom light-up throne Grohl used on a 2015 Foo Fighters tour after breaking his leg in Sweden is now being ridden by Ramsey, who is on crutches after having leg surgery last month. The throne will be featured rocking the Old Dominion logo through the band’s shows over the weekend. Ramsey tells People he hopes to be off crutches and retire the throne by the time the Make It Sweet tour picks up March 28.
Lindsay Ell Advocates Regular Checkups Even When You’re HealthyEmbedded from www.youtube.com.
Out of the country for shows in Europe and Australia, Ell posted a behind-the-scenes video blog documenting her day in surgery to encourage others to get regular checkups. “I made this vlog purely for the incentive to try to encourage you guys to go to the doctor,” Ell says. “Even if your body feels fine and you think you are healthy, you never know what’s really going on. Just getting an annual checkup could mean the difference to saving your life and catching something early.” Ell will perform three shows at Australia’s CMC Rocks music festival starting March 14.
Nick Lachey Channels His Inner Dan + Shay
Dan + Shay’s Grammy-winning song, “Tequila,” goes down pretty smooth when it gets the Lachey twist. The 98 Degrees singer shared his take as part of his #MusicMonday series on Facebook.
