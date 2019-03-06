Five at Five: Kacey Musgraves and Vogue Collaborate + Taylor Swift’s 30 Life Lessons

Give us a minute, and we’ll give you five things to know in country music. It’s your new favorite fix for all the latest news headlines in one place. Here’s what you need to know for Thursday (March 7):
Kacey Musgraves’ Vogue Collaboration and Variety HonorDan MacMedan/Getty Images
Musgraves rocks Vogue magazine’s favorite looks from New York Fashion Week in an interesting new art video filmed by director Bardia Zeinali. Shot at a 1970s-style hotel in Denver, the avant-garde piece has Musgraves moving in and out of scenes wearing various looks by Michael Kors, Rodarte, Oscar De La Renta, Carolina Herrera and Marc Jacobs. She co-stars with Denver drag legend Andrea Staxxx, ballerino Simon Zinabu Costello, the Blue Knights Drum & Bugle Corps and goats Zero and Domino from Rocky Mountain Goat Yoga. Musgraves is among the honorees for Variety’s sixth annual Power of Women luncheon, which celebrates Hollywood’s most philanthropic women. Musgraves will be recognized along with Christiane Amanpour, Gigi Hadid, Taraji P. Henson and Bette Midler at the April 5 event at New York City’s Cipriani Midtown.
To Taylor Swift, Sharing is CaringEmbedded from www.youtube.com.
Swift expresses herself best through the written word. For the new issue of Elle, she authored a detailed list of 30 life lessons she’s learned before the age of 30. On matters of love, she advises to take time to get to know the person before diving head first into anything. In cases of sexual assault, she believes the victim. “It’s my opinion that in cases of sexual assault,” she writes, “I believe the victim. Coming forward is an agonizing thing to go through. I know because my sexual assault trial was a demoralizing, awful experience. I believe victims because I know firsthand about the shame and stigma that comes with raising your hand and saying ‘This happened to me.’ It’s something no one would choose for themselves. We speak up because we have to, and out of fear that it could happen to someone else if we don’t.” Swift turns 30 on Dec. 13.
John Anderson Releases 40-Song Compilation
Anderson has some new music to go with his time on Blake Shelton’s Friends & Heroes tour. Available digitally on Friday (March 8), his new 40-song, double album 40 Years and Still Swingin’ comprises of several unreleased tracks and updated versions of his signature hits, including “Seminole Wind,” “Black Sheep,” “Money in the Bank,” “Straight Tequila Night,” “Swingin'” and “Wild and Blue.” Anderson continues Shelton’s tour with Trace Adkins, the Bellamy Brothers and Lauren Alaina on March 14 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Austin City Limits Hall of Fame Reveals 2019 InducteesVittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Lyle Lovett, Shawn Colvin and blues icon Buddy Guy will formally be inducted into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame as 2019 inductees on Oct. 24. The Austin City Limits Hall of Fame launched in 2014 with inaugural inductees Willie Nelson, Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble, Darrell Royal and Bill Arhos. Musical highlights from this year’s ceremony will air as a PBS special on a later date.
Reba McEntire, Kane Brown Attend American Currents OpeningView this post on Instagram
McEntire, Brown, Carly Pearce and Jeannie Seely were among the country artists at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s sneak preview of the new American Currents exhibit. CMT Hot 20 Countdown will have highlights from Tuesday’s (March 5) event on an all-new episode airing Saturday and Sunday (March 9-10) at 9 a.m. ET. American Currents: the Music of 2018 highlights country music’s biggest moments from last year with memorabilia from McEntire, Brown, Pearce, Seely, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and more. The exhibit opens Friday (March 8) and runs through Feb. 20, 2020.
