Five at Five: Kacey Musgraves and Vogue Collaborate + Taylor Swift’s 30 Life Lessons

Swift expresses herself best through the written word. For the new issue of Elle, she authored a detailed list of 30 life lessons she’s learned before the age of 30. On matters of love, she advises to take time to get to know the person before diving head first into anything. In cases of sexual assault, she believes the victim. “It’s my opinion that in cases of sexual assault,” she writes, “I believe the victim. Coming forward is an agonizing thing to go through. I know because my sexual assault trial was a demoralizing, awful experience. I believe victims because I know firsthand about the shame and stigma that comes with raising your hand and saying ‘This happened to me.’ It’s something no one would choose for themselves. We speak up because we have to, and out of fear that it could happen to someone else if we don’t.” Swift turns 30 on Dec. 13.