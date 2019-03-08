Carrie Underwood + Chrissy Metz: This Is Them

What do you think is stronger? The power of prayer? Or the power of country music?

Or what if you could combine the two, and create a force that’s capable of miracles?

That’s my hope for this new Chrissy Metz movie, Breakthrough. It’s based on the true story of John Smith, a teenager from St. Louis who fell through the ice over Lake Ste. Louise and was under water for 15 minutes. It’s a literal miracle he survived. His mother Joyce wrote a book — The Impossible: The Miraculous Story of a Mother’s Faith and Her Child’s Resurrection — which was the inspiration for this movie.

And now, there’s music to match.

The film’s soundtrack features an all-star cast of its own, stacked with tunes from some of country’s most inspirational voices: Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker, Lauren Alaina, Maddie & Tae, Adam Hambrick and Mickey Guyton. And This Is Us star Chrissy Metz lends her voice to the movie’s theme, “I’m Standing With You.”

While Metz isn’t a bona fide country singer, she’s been a fan of the genre for as long as This Is Us has been around. Backstage at last year’s CMT Music Awards, she asked me to take her picture with Dan + Shay. She wasn’t acting like an entitled celebrity. Just a diehard Dan + Shay fan. Basically, she was all of us.

Breakthrough hits theaters on April 17, and the soundtrack comes out on April 5. This is the full track listing.

1. “I’m Standing With You,” Chrissy Metz

2. “Hold On,” Mickey Guyton

3. “Love Wins,” Carrie Underwood

4. “Breathe Again,” Lauren Alaina

5. “Big Old Shoulders,” Darius Rucker

6. “Colorful,” Jukebox the Ghost

7. “Play it Again,” Pigeon John

8. “Looking Out For Me,” Adam Hambrick

9. “People Need People,” Maddie & Tae

10. “This is Amazing Grace,” Phil Wickham feat. Lecrae

11. “Oceans (Where Feet May Fail),” Taylor Mosby feat. Kirk Franklin



