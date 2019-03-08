Five at Five: Maren Morris Talks Healing After Route 91 + Chuck Wicks Gets Engaged

Give us a minute, and we’ll give you five things to know in country music. It’s your new favorite fix for all the latest news headlines in one place. Here’s what you need to know for Friday (March 8):
-
Travis Tritt and Charlie Daniels Band Plot Outlaws & Renegades Tour
Tritt and Charlie Daniels Band kick off their 2019 Outlaws & Renegades Tour today (March 8) in St. Augustine, Fla. with special guests the Cadillac Three. The Marshall Tucker Band and Love & Theft will perform on select dates through the tour’s final show in Tucson, Ariz. on Aug. 25.
-
Dustin Lynch Delivers Ridin’ Roads EP
Fresh off the heels of scoring his sixth No. 1 with “Good Girl,” Lynch’s new three-song Ridin’ Roads EP arrives. Lynch co-wrote the collection with hit-makers Ashley Gorley, Zach Crowell, Ben Hayslip, Rhett Akins, Kyle Fishman and Dallas Davidson. Ridin’ Roads’ title song is Lynch’s latest single.
-
Brooks & Dunn and LANCO Revisit “Mama Don’t Get Dressed Up for Nothing”Embedded from www.youtube.com.
LANCO’s Brandon Lancaster takes the lead on the Brooks & Dunn rocker “Mama Don’t Get Dressed Up for Nothing,” the latest collaboration released from the upcoming Reboot compilation. “You could tell when he walked in, he was listening with a producer’s ear,” Ronnie Dunn said of working with Lancaster in a behind-the-scenes clip from the studio. “And he did a great job.”
Maren Morris’ “Dear Hate” Provides Healing for Route 91 VictimSlaven Vlasic/Getty Images
Morris talked about writing “Dear Hate” after the 2015 Charleston church shooting and then releasing it as a benefit song for Route 91 victims years later on Friday’s (March 8) Today show. “Over the years, even last night,” Morris said, “there was a fan that said she was there [at Route 91] that night, and she lost her dad. That was their last concert together. That song ‘Dear Hate’ really bought some peace to their family and to have that said about a song you’ve written is unfathomable and [it’s] why we do it.”
Jason Aldean Gets a Brother-In-LawView this post on Instagram
About last night….. I lOVE YOU @kasirosa ❤️ We could hear a pin drop in that woods. Nothing but us and the snow falling. It was absolutely perfect. Even if the camera stand I got just for this moment was having some issues. Lol. I’ve waited forever for you and now I will forever be yours. #arewedreaming
Chuck Wicks, country artist and radio personality, proposed to girlfriend Kassi Williams, Jason Aldean’s sister, and she said yes. The couple announced their engagement via social media on Friday (March 8).
-